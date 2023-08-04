Which Industries Are Most Likely to be Impacted by AI?

A major concern surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) is its potential to replace human workers. However, the impact of AI on different industries varies. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, 19% of Americans are in occupations that are likely to be replaced or aided by AI.

The study found that workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher were more susceptible to AI exposure compared to those with just a high school diploma. Industries with high exposure to AI include budget analysts, data entry keepers, tax preparers, technical writers, and web developers. These industries heavily rely on AI’s analytical capabilities, such as coding, writing, and mathematics.

Industries with medium exposure to AI include chief executives, veterinarians, interior designers, fundraisers, and sales managers. On the other hand, industries with low exposure to AI include barbers, childcare workers, dishwashers, firefighters, and pipelayers. These industries either require physical labor or interpersonal communication skills that cannot be easily replicated by AI.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that workers in highly exposed industries do not perceive their jobs to be at great risk. In fact, 32% of workers in the information and technology field believe that AI will assist them rather than replace them.

While AI’s impact on the workforce is a legitimate concern, it is important to understand that its effects will vary across different industries. Industries heavily reliant on analytical tasks are more likely to be impacted, while those that require physical labor or interpersonal skills are less susceptible to AI disruption.