Stanford University Releases Free AI Resource for High School Teachers

A new educational resource called CRAFT has been developed by Victor Lee, an Associate Professor at Stanford University, to facilitate discussions about artificial intelligence (AI) in high school classrooms. CRAFT is a free curriculum available to high school teachers across the country, regardless of subject, with the aim of providing basic AI awareness to students.

By democratizing access to AI knowledge, Lee hopes to equip students with the necessary tools to have meaningful conversations about AI, understand how it works, and consider the ethical and responsible use of AI.

The development of CRAFT involved the collaboration of 10 teachers from various schools in the Bay Area and nationwide. This reflects the growing curiosity among high school students regarding AI and its implications for their future careers.

Integrating the AI resource into his lesson plans, Jesse Bustos, a teacher at Sequoia High School, has found that it not only enhances technical skills but also enables discussions on the ethics of AI. Students have the opportunity to voice their opinions and engage in thoughtful conversations on the subject.

The release of CRAFT is a significant step towards empowering teachers and the next generation in the AI era. Stanford University aims to provide unbiased information on AI and contribute to the education community without any commercial interests.

Teachers can choose to incorporate various parts or utilize the curriculum in its entirety. CRAFT will continue to evolve as more resources and units are added. The feedback thus far has been positive, with students appreciating the opportunity to engage in discussions about AI, a topic that surrounds them in their daily lives.

Stanford University’s free AI resource for high school teachers, CRAFT, is a valuable addition to the educational landscape, ensuring that students are well-prepared and informed about the future of AI.