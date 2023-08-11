The Field of Artificial Intelligence and its Terminology

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing, sparking concerns that its development is outpacing our understanding of its effects. The use of generative AI, which involves systems that create new content such as text, photos, videos, music, code, speech, and art, has increased with the introduction of tools like ChatGPT. While these tools offer numerous benefits, they also possess the potential for harmful misuse.

To address this risk, the White House has entered into agreements with seven major companies, including Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI. These agreements aim to ensure that these companies implement safety practices in the development of AI technology. However, understanding the terminology associated with this announcement may be challenging for the average person.

Let’s define seven key terms related to AI, starting with the fundamental building blocks of the technology. Machine learning, a branch of AI, trains machines to perform specific tasks accurately by identifying patterns and making predictions based on data. Generative AI often relies on deep learning, a method that uses neural networks to generate complex associations between patterns. These networks, inspired by the human brain, enable machines to create text, images, and other content.

Another important concept is a large language model (LLM), trained on extensive amounts of data, which aims to model language or predict the next word in a sequence. Examples of large language models include ChatGPT and Google Bard, which can be used for summarization, translation, and chat tasks.

Algorithms, a set of instructions or rules, enable machines to make predictions, solve problems, and complete tasks. They facilitate shopping recommendations, fraud detection, and customer service chat functions. However, there is a risk that AI generated using vast data sets may incorporate harmful information and biased content. The AI companies committed to researching ways to avoid harmful bias and discrimination in their systems.

One of the commitments companies made is to perform internal and external red teaming of their models and systems. Red teaming involves testing the models by forcing them to act in unintended or undesirable ways to uncover potential harms. This approach, inspired by military practices, is used to identify vulnerabilities in systems like cloud computing platforms.

To determine whether audio or visual content is AI-generated, the concept of provenance becomes relevant. Provenance includes trustworthy facts about the content’s origin, such as who created it, how, and when it was created or edited. Microsoft, for instance, committed to marking and signing images from its generative AI tools. Watermarking or embedding data into AI-generated content serves as a method to track and identify its origin.

Watermarking AI-generated images can involve imperceptible noise, like slightly altering pixels. However, watermarking AI-generated text presents a greater challenge and may require adjusting word patterns to make it identifiable as AI-generated content.

In conclusion, the White House’s agreements with major AI companies aim to promote safety practices in AI technology development. Understanding the associated terminology, such as machine learning, deep learning, large language models, algorithms, red teaming, and watermarking, helps shed light on the efforts to make AI safer and more accountable.