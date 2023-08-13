Artificial Intelligence Technology Can Detect Hidden Heart Disorders

For people who have a serious structural problem in their heart but no symptoms, detecting the disorder has been challenging. However, a researcher at the Yale School of Medicine has developed a way to find these seemingly invisible problems using artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr. Rohan Khera, the clinical director of the medical school’s Center for Health Informatics and Analytics, has utilized AI to analyze electrocardiograms (ECGs) and detect heart disorders that may not be apparent in a basic reading. His research paper on this breakthrough was published in the journal Circulation.

Dr. Khera explains that many people have structural heart disorders without knowing it until they develop symptoms or experience adverse effects that require medical attention. Specifically, he focuses on left ventricular systolic dysfunction, which reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood. This condition often develops before symptoms appear, increasing the risk of heart failure and premature death.

The current method of diagnosing this disorder involves cardiac imaging such as ultrasound or MRI tests. However, these tests are not feasible for widespread use in the community. Dr. Khera’s AI technology utilizes ECG data, which is routinely collected during physical exams and can now be obtained through wearable devices like an Apple Watch.

By leveraging AI and deep learning, Dr. Khera’s team has developed a technology that identifies signatures of structural heart disorders from readily available ECG tests. The accuracy of this approach ranges from 90% to 95%. The study conducted at Yale has been validated in multiple locations, demonstrating the effectiveness of their approach.

Previously, when reliance was solely on cardiac imaging, diagnosing heart disorders at scale was not feasible. However, with the aid of AI technology, individuals can receive an affordable and accurate diagnosis that is easily treatable.

To detect structural abnormalities in the heart, AI algorithms analyze photos of ECGs, revealing hidden features that may indicate low heart function. This combination of ECG measurements and AI analysis has the potential to improve heart disorder screening processes.

In conclusion, AI technology has proven instrumental in detecting hidden heart disorders that go unnoticed in basic ECG readings. As time progresses, screening for heart disorders with ECGs is expected to become more common, with AI serving as a valuable tool when humans cannot identify critical markers of a heart condition.