How to Use Windows 11 Copilot AI for a Smoother Experience

The Windows 11 Copilot AI is Microsoft’s latest venture into modern artificial intelligence, aiming to enhance the flagship operating system with intelligent features. Unlike its predecessor Clippy, this AI brings a new level of efficiency to Windows.

To access the Copilot AI, you need to join the Windows Insider program and be part of the Dev Channel. Once accepted, download the latest Windows 11 update to get started.

Enabling the Copilot AI is simple:

1. Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings menu.

2. Select “Personalization” from the left-hand menu.

3. Choose the “Taskbar” section.

4. Toggle the switch next to “Copilot (preview)” to turn it on.

The Copilot AI has a question-and-response chatbot feature, similar to ChatGPT, Bing Chat, or Google Bard. Here’s how you can use it:

1. Click the Copilot button on your taskbar or press Windows key + C to launch the AI.

2. Select the conversational type. “Balanced” provides neutral responses, “Creative” adds abstract and fun elements, while “Precise” sticks to factual information.

3. Type your question into the prompt pane in the bottom-right corner. It can be about external information or Windows itself.

In addition to answering questions, the Copilot AI can suggest system adjustments to optimize your productivity. For example, it might recommend Dark Mode or tidying up your desktop, offering quick-access buttons to activate these features.

To customize Copilot AI settings:

1. Click the Copilot button on your taskbar or press Windows key + C to launch the AI.

2. Click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner and select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.

3. Toggle the option to allow Copilot to use content from your active Edge browser tab.

Another useful feature is the ability to summarize documents, making them easier to read:

1. Launch the Copilot AI.

2. Drag and drop a file onto the prompt pane.

3. Choose “Summarize” to generate a summary of the document. Alternatively, you can select “Explain” or “Rewrite.”

While currently limited to one setting, the Copilot AI’s customization options are expected to expand in the future.

Windows 11 Copilot AI brings advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to the operating system, streamlining tasks and enhancing user experiences.