CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

How to Use Windows 11 Copilot AI for a Smoother Experience

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
How to Use Windows 11 Copilot AI for a Smoother Experience

The Windows 11 Copilot AI is Microsoft’s latest venture into modern artificial intelligence, aiming to enhance the flagship operating system with intelligent features. Unlike its predecessor Clippy, this AI brings a new level of efficiency to Windows.

To access the Copilot AI, you need to join the Windows Insider program and be part of the Dev Channel. Once accepted, download the latest Windows 11 update to get started.

Enabling the Copilot AI is simple:

1. Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings menu.
2. Select “Personalization” from the left-hand menu.
3. Choose the “Taskbar” section.
4. Toggle the switch next to “Copilot (preview)” to turn it on.

The Copilot AI has a question-and-response chatbot feature, similar to ChatGPT, Bing Chat, or Google Bard. Here’s how you can use it:

1. Click the Copilot button on your taskbar or press Windows key + C to launch the AI.
2. Select the conversational type. “Balanced” provides neutral responses, “Creative” adds abstract and fun elements, while “Precise” sticks to factual information.
3. Type your question into the prompt pane in the bottom-right corner. It can be about external information or Windows itself.

In addition to answering questions, the Copilot AI can suggest system adjustments to optimize your productivity. For example, it might recommend Dark Mode or tidying up your desktop, offering quick-access buttons to activate these features.

To customize Copilot AI settings:

1. Click the Copilot button on your taskbar or press Windows key + C to launch the AI.
2. Click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner and select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.
3. Toggle the option to allow Copilot to use content from your active Edge browser tab.

Another useful feature is the ability to summarize documents, making them easier to read:

1. Launch the Copilot AI.
2. Drag and drop a file onto the prompt pane.
3. Choose “Summarize” to generate a summary of the document. Alternatively, you can select “Explain” or “Rewrite.”

While currently limited to one setting, the Copilot AI’s customization options are expected to expand in the future.

Windows 11 Copilot AI brings advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to the operating system, streamlining tasks and enhancing user experiences.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

AI Chatbots Vulnerable to Misinformation, Bias, and Security Flaws

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

AI Chatbots Undergo Testing for Misinformation, Bias, and Security Flaws at Defcon Hacking Convention

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Google Enhances Search Features with Generative AI

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Future of Telecommunications: Understanding Service Orchestration

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Batman: Arkham Trilogy Set to Release on Nintendo Switch in October

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Daybreak Games to Release DC Universe Online for PS5 and Xbox Series

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

How to Use Windows 11 Copilot AI for a Smoother Experience

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments