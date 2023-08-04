CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Benefits of AI in Business and Writing Processes

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns among writers about its potential impact on their profession. However, AI writing generators are not yet advanced enough to replace human writers. They lack the unique human experience and understanding of nuance that is crucial in writing. While it is too early to determine the exact effects of AI on businesses, those who fear and ignore it are likely to struggle compared to those who embrace it.

AI has the potential to add efficiencies to businesses and writing processes. One example is using AI to organize thoughts effectively. Automation expert James Rose suggests using tools like Prompt ChatGPT to analyze long customer feedback transcripts. By providing a short description of your company, ChatGPT can help identify meaningful insights from the transcripts. Similarly, AI can assist in transforming voice memos into transcripts and organizing thoughts, making it easier to overcome writer’s block and create actionable outlines.

Another way to utilize AI is in detecting AI writing. Tools like Originality, Content at Scale, and Copyleaks use machine learning to identify AI-generated content. While these tools are not yet fully accurate, they can serve as a basis for detecting AI-generated content. Markings of AI-generated content include repetitive words and sentence structures, unnatural language, and contradictory statements.

Furthermore, AI can be used to generate job descriptions. Google introduced generative AI updates within Google Docs, allowing businesses to quickly generate draft job descriptions. Companies can start with an existing job description, prompt the AI tool with specific details, and combine the AI-generated results with their baseline descriptions.

AI is not limited to business applications; it can also be used in personal life. For example, AI can help with naming a child or a pet by generating ideas based on specific criteria. It can also provide personalized book recommendations for avid readers.

In conclusion, while there may be concerns about the impact of AI on writing, it currently lacks the capabilities to replace human writers. Instead, AI can enhance business processes and writing by organizing thoughts, detecting AI-generated content, generating job descriptions, and providing assistance in personal endeavors. Embracing AI and harnessing its strengths can lead to increased efficiency and productivity.

By Gabriel Botha

