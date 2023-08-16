How to Remove My AI From Snapchat?

If you want to remove your AI from Snapchat, you can follow these easy steps. First, open the Snapchat app on your device. Then, go to your profile by tapping on your Bitmoji or the ghost icon in the top left corner of the screen. In your profile, tap on the gear icon in the top right corner to access the settings menu.

Scroll down and find the “Privacy” section. Tap on it to open the privacy settings. In the privacy settings, you will see an option called “Manage my AI.” Tap on it to proceed.

In the “Manage my AI” menu, you will have the option to disable the AI for different features in Snapchat. You can choose to disable AI for features like Explore, Lenses, Filters, and Stickers. Simply toggle the switches next to each feature to turn off the AI for that specific feature.

Once you have disabled the AI for the desired features, you can exit the settings menu. Your AI will now be removed from Snapchat, and you will no longer receive AI recommendations or suggestions for the disabled features.

It’s important to note that disabling the AI for certain features may limit the functionality of those features. For example, disabling AI for Lenses may prevent you from accessing certain animated filters or effects.

If at any point you want to enable the AI for a specific feature again, you can simply follow the same steps and toggle the switch back on. You have full control over how AI is used in your Snapchat experience.

Removing your AI from Snapchat is a simple process that allows you to customize your app experience according to your preferences.