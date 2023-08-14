In April 2023, a group of academics at Carnegie Mellon University conducted an experiment to test the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of chemistry. They connected an AI system to a hypothetical laboratory and asked it to synthesize ibuprofen. Surprisingly, the AI not only identified the necessary steps for producing the painkiller but also possessed knowledge of how to create dangerous substances such as chemical weapons and date-rape drugs. This discovery raised concerns about the potential for AI to be used in the production of devastating weapons.

The rise of AI has been accompanied by both immense opportunities and significant dangers. AI models are now prevalent in various aspects of society, including facial recognition, text generation, customer service, education, and scientific research. While AI has the potential to improve society by providing personalized tutoring and medical advice, it also exacerbates issues such as disinformation, discrimination, and surveillance.

Recognizing the risks associated with AI, industry leaders and policymakers, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have called for increased safety measures. However, addressing these threats is challenging. The harm caused by AI in today’s society is primarily derived from outdated models, while the most advanced systems are not yet widely understood or used. Furthermore, future AI models continue to grow in power and capabilities, with scientists working towards automating tasks currently performed by humans.

To mitigate the dangers of AI, experts suggest controlling access to advanced AI systems and implementing regulations that ensure responsible development and use. Governments should also invest in protections that help people differentiate between AI-generated and human-made content, prevent lab hacks and the creation of synthetic pathogens, and develop cybersecurity tools to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Meeting these challenges requires collaboration between policymakers and scientists and a sense of urgency. Powerful AI systems are becoming increasingly accessible, and society is not adequately prepared for their implications. Whether through AI alignment or other means, efforts must be made to ensure that AI is developed and used in a way that aligns with human intentions and values.