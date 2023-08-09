Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work

Before last year, Jana Soldicic had limited knowledge of artificial intelligence, mainly from science fiction novels. However, after using generative AI tools ChatGPT and DALL-E, her curiosity grew. She sought online courses and found Elements of AI, which provided a basic understanding of AI for non-technical individuals. Soldicic’s experience gave her a deeper understanding of AI’s workings and how it could be applied beyond simple programs.

Now, as an event planner in Hamburg, Germany, Soldicic utilizes AI text-to-image generators like DALL-E to create unique designs for advertisements and flyers. With the ability to bring her creative ideas to life using AI, she no longer needs to rely on others to execute her vision. She states, “I didn’t have to find somebody to realize my idea, I could just do it at home.”

While AI is expected to revolutionize the way we work, many individuals are unprepared for this shift. Concerns have been raised regarding the threat AI poses to various professions, from screenwriters and actors to lawyers. A report by Goldman Sachs suggests that up to 300 million jobs worldwide could be affected by AI and automation. However, a survey by Boston Consulting Group revealed that AI adoption has primarily been limited to executives, with only 20% of frontline employees reporting regular use of generative AI.

In response to these changes, individuals like Soldicic are actively seeking to upskill in AI and apply their knowledge in the workplace. Various courses are emerging to assist them in this endeavor. Dan Brodnitz, Global Head of Strategy at LinkedIn Learning, acknowledges the growing interest in AI, stating, “This is about the opportunity for AI to improve our jobs and to augment our professional lives. People are super motivated to invest in themselves.”

Artificial intelligence is expected to transform the workplace, but its rapid development makes it difficult to predict all the ways it will impact our work in the future. McKinsey estimates that generative AI tools could automate up to 70% of an employee’s work, potentially replacing half of their daily work activities by 2045. This shift will particularly affect knowledge-based workers.

In conclusion, as AI continues to advance, it is crucial for individuals to acquire AI skills to adapt to the changing work landscape.