The Need for Governance in the AI Industry

The world’s big artificial intelligence (AI) companies are calling for regulation, similar to how incumbent telcos used to push ‘Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt’ (FUD) 20 years ago. This raises suspicions that their motives are to use regulation as a means to maintain their dominant market positions and acquire greater power over public policy.

The narrative around the dangers and risks of generative AI has been shaped by a few big companies in Silicon Valley and the intellectual and media eco-system they have promoted. While the debate on the future impact of artificial general intelligence continues, it distracts attention from immediate questions of public policy.

India, like other countries, faces the challenge of governing the AI industry. With the technology and products already here, and the industry structure undefined, it is crucial for the government to establish a governance framework. Delaying this would allow the first movers in the industry to establish their positions and practices before regulations are put in place.

To govern the AI industry effectively, India should consider certain principles. Firstly, there must be an emphasis on distributing power to prevent concentration among a few entities. This ensures that AI technology is accessible to everyone, preventing domination by a few. Open-source technologies should be preferred over proprietary ones, making the technology widely affordable and allowing Indian tech companies to become globally competitive.

Additionally, India, as a labor-surplus economy, should focus on AI systems that augment human capacity rather than replace it. This approach can create new opportunities and increase employment and productivity.

These principles can be translated into a governance framework based on four layers: data, models, computation, and application. The goal here is to promote competition within each layer and prevent vertical integration across layers. This requires data-set owners to make data available to all models on the same terms, as well as ensuring accessibility to computation providers. Collaboration between policy experts, lawyers, and tech professionals is essential to achieving these outcomes.

Instead of worrying about a rogue artificial general intelligence taking over the planet, the focus should be on establishing a governance framework that ensures a fair and competitive AI industry.