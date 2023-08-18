How to Create Characters with Matching Faces Using AI

Image generation using AI technology has made significant advancements, but it still has a few weaknesses. One of these weaknesses is face matching, which can be inconsistent. However, there are techniques you can use to work around this limitation.

To create characters with matching faces, you can utilize tools like Midjourney, InsightFace, and Adobe Generative Fill. In this article, we will explore the step-by-step process of using these tools to achieve the desired results.

First, you need to have a Midjourney account set up. If you haven’t done so yet, you can follow the instructions provided in this article to create an account. Once your account is ready, you can proceed with the following steps.

To begin, select an existing photograph that closely resembles your desired image. This photograph will serve as a guiding prompt for Midjourney. Import the image into Midjourney by double-clicking on the plus icon at the bottom of the Discord screen, choosing your image, and hitting return. Then, right-click on the image in Midjourney and select “Copy Link.” This link will be used as part of your prompt.

Next, provide Midjourney with the “/IMAGINE” prompt, followed by the URL of the image and your specifications. This prompt will guide Midjourney in creating the desired image. After entering the prompt, Midjourney will generate a set of images. Expect to try multiple iterations before achieving the desired outcome.

It is important to note that these generated images may not be accurate representations on the first attempt. However, they may capture certain characteristics or styles that resemble the desired image. Experimentation and multiple attempts are often necessary to refine the results.

To create similar images in the future, you can reference the seed ID of a previously generated image. Each set of images generated by Midjourney has its own unique seed ID. To obtain the seed ID, click on the half-moon-plus icon on the image and search for “:envelope:”. This will allow you to retrieve the ID for the specific set of images.

While this process does not guarantee an exact match, it serves as a starting point for further adjustments. By combining different images and seeds, you can fine-tune the results and create more accurate representations.

In conclusion, with the help of tools like Midjourney and InsightFace, you can overcome the limitations of face matching when generating images using AI. Through experimentation and iteration, you can create characters with matching faces that closely resemble your desired outcome.