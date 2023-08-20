CityLife

The Power of AI Models

WhatsApp Beta Adds Support for AI Stickers

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 20, 2023
WhatsApp Beta has introduced a new feature that allows users to create AI stickers on the instant messaging app. This marks the first implementation of artificial intelligence on WhatsApp. The option to create AI stickers is currently being rolled out to select users in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.14 update.

With this new feature, users can generate personalized stickers by describing their desired visuals to AI. This functionality is expected to become available to WhatsApp users worldwide in the coming days. It has been reported by feature tracker WABetaInfo that the feature is currently being tested by a limited number of users.

The AI-generated stickers function can be found in the stickers tab, similar to other stickers. To create an AI-generated sticker, users need to tap on the new “Create” button. From there, they can provide a description of the sticker they want to create. The feature will then offer different options based on the provided description.

WhatsApp has not specified when this AI sticker feature will be accessible to all users. Additionally, the generative AI algorithm used to create these stickers has not been disclosed. As generative AI may present security and copyright risks, it remains to be seen if WhatsApp will take further measures to protect these AI stickers.

