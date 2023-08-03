NVIDIA Training Releases New Courses on Generative AI and 3D Virtual Worlds

To grow and succeed, organizations must continuously focus on technical skills development, especially in rapidly advancing areas of technology, such as generative AI and the creation of 3D virtual worlds.

NVIDIA Training has recently released new courses that cover these technologies, enabling organizations to fully harness their power and transform the business landscape.

Generative AI is revolutionizing the ways organizations work. It allows users to quickly generate new content based on various inputs, including text, images, sounds, animation, and 3D models. The new NVIDIA Training courses on generative AI include “Generative AI Explained” and “Generative AI With Diffusion Models.”

In “Generative AI Explained,” Bryan Catanzaro, vice president of applied deep learning research at NVIDIA, provides an overview of the major developments in generative AI and its potential capabilities in the future. The course covers technical details, popular applications, and responsible use of the technology.

“Generative AI With Diffusion Models” offers a hands-on approach to gen AI application development. Students will learn how to build a text-to-image generative AI application using the latest techniques, including the use of diffusion models and optimization for refining the output.

Advancements in digital world-building have also transformed various industries, including media and entertainment, architecture, engineering, construction, operations, factory planning, and avatar creation. NVIDIA Omniverse, a platform for connecting and developing 3D tools and applications, allows users to assemble complex and physically accurate simulations and 3D scenes in real time. NVIDIA Training offers courses like “Essentials of USD in NVIDIA Omniverse” and “Developing Omniverse Kit Applications” to help individuals learn to leverage these tools effectively.

Additionally, NVIDIA Training provides a wide range of courses and resources covering AI, deep learning, accelerated computing, data science, networking, and infrastructure. These courses aim to help individuals and organizations develop expertise in using NVIDIA technologies to fuel innovation.

For those interested in exploring these topics further, there are complete lists of courses for generative AI, large language models, graphics, and simulation available on the NVIDIA Training Learning Paths.

NVIDIA will also be hosting sessions at the SIGGRAPH conference, where attendees can learn about the latest advances in generative AI, graphics, and more.