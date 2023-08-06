Thomson Reuters Embraces AI to Enhance Operations

Thomson Reuters, a renowned news and information organization with a rich history dating back to the 19th century, merged with another company in 2008 to offer a wide range of news and specialized information in fields such as law, trade, and accounting.

With a team of 27,000 subject experts and journalists globally, Thomson Reuters processes a significant amount of information each year to deliver diverse content. Although many news organizations have turned to generative AI to reduce costs and automate tasks, Thomson Reuters views AI differently.

Rather than replacing workers, the company believes that AI can be a valuable tool to help customers access information more quickly and facilitate more efficient operations for its employees. By automating mundane tasks, AI allows employees to focus on their core strengths and responsibilities.

Contrary to expectations for an organization of its age, Thomson Reuters embraces cutting-edge technology like generative AI to enhance and modernize its operations. Mary Alice Vuicic, Chief People Officer, emphasizes that automation is only part of the AI story, and focusing solely on it may result in overlooking the significant benefits AI can offer.

Thomson Reuters recognizes that large language models (LLMs) used in AI may not always provide perfect answers. As a result, the company leverages the expertise of its internal team to refine and correct these models.

By utilizing AI, Thomson Reuters aims to augment the capabilities of its professionals and improve the overall productivity of its colleagues. It sees AI as a powerful tool that enables them to work better, faster, and more effectively.