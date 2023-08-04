CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Abu Dhabi’s Focus on Energy Transition and Artificial Intelligence

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Abu Dhabi, a small nation in the UAE, has shown remarkable focus on two major business challenges of our time. Firstly, despite being an oil-rich nation, the UAE has embraced the transition away from carbon-emitting energy sources. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation, emphasized the need for transformational progress and urged businesses to make practical contributions towards achieving the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The second challenge is the transformative power of artificial intelligence (A.I.), which has the potential to revolutionize every industry. The UAE has taken significant steps to address this challenge by appointing a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Al Olama, and establishing the world’s first university dedicated exclusively to A.I., the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Al Olama believes that the UAE’s size is an advantage rather than a hindrance in competing against larger countries like the U.S. and China in the A.I. race. He also highlights the advantage of talent, expressing the UAE’s commitment to training and attracting the best minds in the field.

The university aims to attract talented students worldwide and provide them with comprehensive support, including full fellowships and residence benefits. It also hopes to attract global businesses to set up advanced technology facilities in Abu Dhabi.

These initiatives and the vision of leaders like Al Jaber, Al Olama, and Eric Xing, the head of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, will be showcased at the upcoming Fortune Global Forum in November. The forum will bring together CEOs of the Fortune Global 500 and other influential business leaders to discuss key global issues.

In other news, private equity publisher KKR is in talks to acquire publishing house Simon & Schuster for $1.65 billion. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that the company is actively pursuing generative A.I., and Chinese officials are working to improve China’s ranking on the World Bank’s ease-of-doing-business index.

