The Race to Regulate Artificial Intelligence

Officials from the European Union, the United States, and other major economies are competing to write the definitive rules for artificial intelligence (AI). However, their efforts risk creating divisions between countries and hindering the development of a unified international rulebook on AI. Western governments are holding rival summits in the fall to coordinate their plans for regulating AI, but these events may exacerbate personal rivalries among officials. Meanwhile, China is moving forward with its own rulebook for AI, which Western officials worry may gain ground across the developing world if they do not promote their own blueprint as an alternative.

Experts argue that a common Western rulebook on AI is crucial to facilitate international operations for companies that use the technology, as AI is inherently cross-border. Additionally, common rules would protect people from potential harm caused by AI, including discrimination against minority groups. Western politicians are eager to demonstrate that they are capable of managing this rapidly advancing technology. Supporters of AI highlight the economic benefits it offers, such as faster disease diagnoses and the development of autonomous vehicles. Skeptics, however, warn of potential job losses and the risk of global disasters if AI systems gain uncontrollable power.

Officials from the G7 group of Western industrialized economies are expected to meet in September to finalize a blueprint for regulating AI. It will be followed by a formal summit of G7 leaders in October or November. The United Kingdom is also hosting its own summit in November, with the aim of enhancing its role as a global leader on AI safety. However, preparations for these meetings have been complicated by international rivalries and differences in approaches to AI regulation. The EU favors a more aggressive stance on policing AI, while the US, UK, and Japan prefer industry-led commitments. There are concerns about whether these differences can be resolved before the proposed summits later this year.

Three Western officials reveal that discussions on regulating AI have been dominated by individuals’ egos rather than the pursuit of effective policy. Some officials have sought to take credit for the West’s plans and have added to draft documents in ways that favor their own stance on AI governance. Brussels is working on its own AI legislation that it hopes will form the basis for measures adopted by other leading democracies. Meanwhile, the US is promoting a more industry-friendly approach, with voluntary commitments from companies like Amazon and Microsoft to test for biases and societal safeguards in their AI systems. It remains uncertain whether a comprehensive international agreement on AI regulation can be reached, but experts anticipate that any agreement will rely on broad principles rather than specific regulations.