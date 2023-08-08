Preparing Teachers for the AI Revolution in Education

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize education, much like the invention of the internet did. With the explosion of AI technology and its integration into classrooms, educators are facing a new reality in which students’ digital identities are inseparable from their physical selves.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was already challenging to separate students from their digital lives. But during the school closures, students became even more reliant on technology for social and academic interactions. As a result, it is increasingly difficult to convince them that offline interactions hold more meaning than online ones.

Middle school students are particularly interesting to focus on because they have never known a world without smartphones and screens. They have grown up surrounded by technology and are fully immersed in the digital realm. Now, with the advancements in AI, this tech-savvy generation is poised to experience even greater integration between technology and everyday life.

For educators, the task remains the same: to determine what students are capable of without the support of technology. However, AI’s emergence suggests that it may no longer be possible to extract students from technology entirely. The capabilities of students with technology have grown exponentially, while their abilities without it have begun to erode.

AI can now automatically correct grammar in students’ writing, and students can produce high-level writing with the help of AI. This raises questions about whether grammar instruction should be conceded to technology and whether all students should be coached to maximize the use of AI in their assignments.

It also begs the question of whether traditional classroom practices, such as pen-to-paper writing prompts and standardized tests, are still relevant in an AI-powered world. Students can easily access pre-written content and presentations, diminishing the depth of their knowledge and rendering certain standards obsolete.

Furthermore, students are often the first to embrace new technologies, leaving educators scrambling to catch up. This constant cycle of technological advancement poses a significant challenge for teachers who are already grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic.

The effects of AI on education are far-reaching and often overlooked. As smartphones prove to have a detrimental impact on adolescents, AI technology will only deepen their dependence on screens. Educators need to reframe their expectations and redefine standards to adapt to this new technological landscape.

The future of education in the AI era remains uncertain. However, it is clear that teachers play a crucial role in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. With proper support and training, educators can guide students through this AI revolution and ensure that they develop the necessary skills to thrive in an AI-driven world.