Tampa General Hospital’s Investment Strategy in Digital Health and Healthcare AI

With declining funding in the digital health and healthcare artificial intelligence sectors, hospitals are scrambling to make sure they have an adequate investment strategy. To learn more about how hospitals are reacting to this funding environment, Becker’s caught up with Rachel Feinman, Tampa General Hospital’s vice president of innovation and managing director of TGH InnoVentures, the health system’s venture capital arm.

When asked about their investment strategy, Feinman explained that Tampa General Hospital started InnoVentures during the COVID-19 pandemic when funding was still high due to the increased demand for telehealth and virtual health solutions. However, as the health tech space has now reverted to the mean, there are better valuations and more opportunities for investments. Tampa General believes they are well positioned, thanks to their partnerships with health tech-focused institutional investors, to make strong investments in companies that align with their strategic objectives.

Feinman also discussed the advantage of being attached to a health system when making investments. Tampa General InnoVentures has thousands of subject matter experts at their disposal, which helps them in the due diligence process and understanding which investments to make. Being a corporate venture fund captive to a health system allows them to leverage their expertise and provide added value to both the companies they invest in and institutional investors.

Regarding their strategy of not leading investment rounds, Feinman emphasized the importance of their relationships with institutional lead investors. Tampa General InnoVentures adds value to investment rounds as a strategic partner and often becomes an investor, customer, or strategic partner with the companies they invest in.

When evaluating the healthcare AI market, Feinman mentioned that AI continues to evolve and cautioned against investing solely based on the hype cycle of any one technology. Tampa General InnoVentures focuses on investing in companies that leverage AI as part of a meaningful solution to significant healthcare problems.

Feinman also shared some of the projects Tampa General Hospital is currently working on. They are exploring how AI can help automate processes within the health system, particularly in addressing workforce challenges and shortages. They are also expanding their “rooms of the future” concept by leveraging virtual care in the inpatient setting, acknowledging the shift towards a hybrid model in healthcare delivery.

Overall, Tampa General InnoVentures is actively looking for investment opportunities in the digital health and healthcare AI sectors, focusing on companies that align with their strategic objectives and leverage emerging technologies to solve healthcare problems.