Hospitals Struggle with Funding in Digital Health and Healthcare AI Sectors

With declining funding in the digital health and healthcare artificial intelligence sectors, hospitals are scrambling to make sure they have an adequate investment strategy. Rachel Feinman, Tampa General Hospital’s vice president of innovation and managing director of TGH InnoVentures, shares insights into their investment strategy and the advantages of being attached to a health system.

Feinman explains that when they started TGH InnoVentures, the funding market was still high due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a lot of interest in telehealth and virtual health solutions. However, there has been a reversion to the mean in the health tech space, providing better valuations and more favorable investment opportunities. They believe they are well positioned to make strong investments with their meaningful partnerships with health tech-focused institutional investors.

As a corporate venture fund captive to a health system, TGH InnoVentures has a unique advantage. They have a well-organized network within the health system, relying on each other for deal flow, guidance, and support. They also provide valuable expertise to institutional investors who focus on healthcare-related investments. They have access to thousands of subject matter experts to help with due diligence and decision-making, giving them an advantage over other investors.

TGH InnoVentures does not lead investment rounds, but they form partnerships with institutional lead investors. They contribute to due diligence and add value as a strategic partner, as they often invest in companies that they also become customers or strategic partners with. This adds value to both the company and the investors.

In evaluating the healthcare AI market, Feinman mentions that AI is continuously evolving, from algorithmic AI to the buzz around AI and GPT technologies. They closely follow the work of Epic Systems and Microsoft in this space. They emphasize the importance of investing in AI solutions that address significant healthcare problems, rather than just investing in the technology itself.

TGH InnoVentures is currently working on several exciting projects around AI. They focus on automating processes within the health system to address workforce challenges and shortages. They also explore ways to leverage virtual care in the inpatient setting, considering the shift towards a hybrid model in healthcare delivery.

Overall, hospitals like Tampa General are adapting their investment strategies to navigate the changing funding environment. They recognize the importance of emerging technology and innovative entrepreneurs in solving healthcare problems and are actively seeking investment opportunities.