AI Experiments in Local Newsrooms Aim to Enhance Journalists’ Work

Local news organizations have begun experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance their journalism efforts. One such example is Local News Now, which operates local news sites in Virginia. The company’s CEO, Scott Brodbeck, recognized the potential of AI to assist his editorial staff of seven in various tasks. He utilized AI-powered tools to scan articles for typos, summarize stories and press releases, analyze the tone of news articles, evaluate event calendar submissions, and even help write sponsored content. One major project involved creating a morning newsletter with AI-generated summaries of the outlet’s previous day’s stories.

Similarly, national outlets have also started integrating AI into their newsrooms. OpenAI recently partnered with the American Journalism Project to support local news organizations in developing AI-powered tools. The Associated Press has been implementing AI in its local news operations since 2021, collaborating with five local newsrooms to develop AI projects. Richland Source, a local news outlet in Ohio, has utilized content automation to cover around 10,000 high school sports games annually.

Richland Source developed Lede AI, which draws on a national database of sports results submitted by fans to automatically generate short articles after a game concludes. The accuracy rate of Lede AI-generated stories is estimated to be around 99.9%, with very few reader complaints. While AI-generated stories have increased visitor volume, human-written sports stories still perform better in terms of reader engagement metrics.

The use of AI tools is an ongoing process that requires continuous adjustment. Formatting consistency across email clients was a challenge when creating ARLnow’s AI-generated newsletter. Brodbeck acknowledges that the AI-generated text initially had some shortcomings, such as missing factual nuances and being repetitive. However, adjustments are constantly being made to improve the newsletter and prepare it for widespread release.

Despite the adoption of AI technology, some workers in the media industry remain skeptical and concerned about the potential replacement of journalists. Media unions have addressed these concerns, criticizing companies’ use of AI. However, proponents of AI, like Jay Allred, CEO of Richland Source, believe that if the technology is used intelligently to augment journalists’ work and focus on investigative journalism and high-impact civic reporting, there is no reason for worry. It is essential for news organizations to consider the intention behind their deployment of AI technology to ensure it adds value to journalism rather than detracting from it.