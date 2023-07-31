US Navy Turns to Silicon Valley Start-Up for Artificial Intelligence Systems

For eight years, a fleet of bright orange, unmanned sailboats operated in the Bering Sea near Alaska, collecting data on pollock for scientific research. These autonomous vessels, developed by start-up Saildrone, were able to amass a vast oceanic database, and their success caught the attention of the US Department of Defense. In 2021, Saildrone became a key contractor for the US Navy, aiding in the development of artificial intelligence systems for surveillance in international waters, including the Arctic Ocean and the South China Sea.

The increased geopolitical tensions between the US and China, along with the advancements in AI and commercial tech, have prompted a shift in US defense strategy. The US is now looking to invest in more nimble and disruptive systems like AI to transform modern warfare. This shift has led to a surge in financial backing from Silicon Valley venture capitalists to defense and weapons technology start-ups. Venture capital in the defense sector has doubled from $16 billion in 2019 to $33 billion in 2022.

Despite this surge in investment, there are challenges in getting the US defense department to redirect its budget towards smaller companies producing cutting-edge systems. Many tech entrepreneurs and investors accuse military leaders of paying lip service to disruptive technology, while favoring the five incumbent prime contractors. However, efforts have been made to bridge the gap between Silicon Valley and the military. The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) was established in 2015 to push commercial technology and assist companies in navigating military procurement.

While some start-ups have achieved success in the defense sector, securing large government contracts remains rare. Most early winners have relied on venture capital firms for backing and billionaire founders for survival. The slow and frustrating public procurement process has been a hindrance. Saildrone founder Richard Jenkins believes that improved contracting could have accelerated his company’s success.

The US Navy’s collaboration with Saildrone demonstrates the growing importance of commercial technology in national security. As adversaries overseas leverage commercial technologies, there is an increasing urgency for the US military to adopt the best tech available. The goal is to equip the military with advanced systems that can adapt to the evolving nature of modern warfare.