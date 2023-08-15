ServiceNow: Resilience Amid Equity Market Volatility

ServiceNow (NOW) has shown resilience during equity market volatility, making it the IBD Stock of the Day. Despite potential risks associated with generative artificial intelligence, analysts see potential upside for NOW stock.

Shares of ServiceNow (NOW) have gained 45% in 2023, and the stock recently pulled back to its 50-day moving average. On August 10, NOW reached a high of 566.07, and it is currently trading around that level.

The rise of generative AI has led to concerns about its impact on ServiceNow’s subscription-based business model. As companies adopt generative AI, there may be a reduction in the number of people needed, resulting in fewer software licenses per seat.

However, analysts believe that ServiceNow has the ability to monetize generative AI through its software platform. The upcoming “Vancouver” update to the platform is expected to be a tipping point in terms of gen AI monetization. Additionally, ServiceNow has partnered with Microsoft to make its apps work on OpenAI’s language models hosted on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

ServiceNow is also building industry-specific language models that use customer data to create generative AI applications. The technology has applications in various industries, including marketing, advertising, drug development, video gaming, customer support, and digital art.

ServiceNow recently announced partnerships with Nvidia and Accenture to accelerate the adoption of AI software in the corporate market. While the company’s June-quarter earnings beat estimates, its outlook for current remaining performance obligations (CRPO) growth for the September quarter fell below expectations.

Despite these concerns, ServiceNow’s stock has a Relative Strength Rating of 91 out of 99, indicating strong performance compared to other stocks. The company’s software tracks and manages IT services and has expanded into other areas such as human resources, customer service management, and security.

ServiceNow’s continued focus on integrating generative AI into its platform and its partnerships with industry leaders suggest that it is well-positioned to navigate the evolving AI landscape and capitalize on the potential opportunities it presents. Investors will closely watch how the company continues to monetize its AI capabilities and deliver value to its customers.