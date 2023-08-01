Telemedicine and AI Revolutionize the Senior Living Industry

Telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming the senior living industry, addressing chronic staffing issues and enhancing care and operations. AI has streamlined back-office functions for operators and improved services like meal planning, medication management, and care plan evaluations, leading to cost savings and increased efficiency.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many senior living providers implemented remote patient monitoring and telehealth technology. Now, AI-based tools are emerging, offering greater efficiencies and improved services. Companies like HumanGood, GenCare Lifestyle, and Avamere are leading the way in adopting innovative technologies, potentially becoming blueprints for the rest of the industry.

AI and machine learning have enabled senior housing and care operators to optimize their operations. For example, Avamere Living developed a machine learning-based decision support system for therapy staff, automating routine tasks and freeing up time for other important responsibilities. AI tools can also assist in budgeting and determining optimal future spends for departments like marketing.

AI has also had a significant impact on the medical aspect of senior care. It helps with scheduling nurses at hospitals, medication management, and tracking health outcomes. Machine learning algorithms have proven useful in predicting health conditions, allowing for earlier preventive measures. Incorporating AI-based tools within operations enables better data linkage and quicker research, benefiting care planning by clinical staff.

Telehealth has become a crucial solution for addressing care gaps, especially during the pandemic. Senior living operators have embraced telehealth to provide services to residents who struggle to access in-person healthcare. For instance, GenCare Lifestyle has partnered with Rippl Care, a telehealth startup that offers mental health services to residents. This arrangement provides crisis support, diagnosis, medication management, and therapy services, ultimately improving residents’ lives.

Leading companies in the senior living industry are also investing in emerging technologies. HumanGood has a fund dedicated to tech startups, allowing them to pilot their solutions in their communities. This approach promotes innovation and collaboration between technology providers and the senior living industry.

The incorporation of telehealth and AI in senior living has had positive outcomes. Remote patient monitoring and telehealth programs have reduced hospital readmissions, while AI has improved care planning, optimized operations, and increased overall efficiency. These advancements are setting new standards for the industry and improving the quality of life for seniors.