Ayesha Rascoe: A White House Correspondent for NPR

Ayesha Rascoe is an experienced White House correspondent for NPR, currently covering her third presidential administration. Throughout her career, she has provided in-depth coverage of various significant events and foreign trips.

One of the notable events Rascoe has covered was President Trump’s 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam. She closely followed the developments of the summit and reported on the progress and negotiations between the two leaders.

In addition to that, Rascoe covered President Obama’s final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland, in 2016. This summit held great importance as it marked one of the last major diplomatic gatherings of Obama’s presidency. Rascoe reported on the discussions and outcomes of the summit, providing valuable insights to the audience.

As a part of the White House team, Rascoe regularly contributes to the NPR Politics Podcast. Through her appearances on the podcast, she provides analysis and commentary on various political topics related to the White House and the administration.

With her extensive experience and expertise, Rascoe brings valuable insights and analysis to her reporting on the White House. Her coverage of high-profile events and foreign trips offers listeners a deeper understanding of the administration’s actions and policies.

As a White House correspondent, Rascoe continues to provide comprehensive and objective reporting to NPR’s audience. Her contributions play a crucial role in keeping the public informed about the decisions and developments occurring within the White House and their impact on the national and international stage.