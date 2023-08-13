The AI Era: The Future of the Data Center Industry

The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving the growth of the data center industry. This shift marks the beginning of the “AI Era,” following a decade of growth driven by cloud and mobile platforms, known as the “Cloud Era.”

In the past year, there have been significant shifts in the industry. Financing costs, build costs, and build times have increased, and power constraints have become more acute in core markets. Greenfield data center build times have extended to four or more years in many global markets, twice as long as a few years ago.

The largest internet companies are competing to secure data center capacity in strategic geographies. AI presents both an opportunity and a threat for these companies, leading to increased volatility and uncertainty in the industry.

To navigate this changing landscape, data center industry executives and investors should consider scenario planning to capitalize on evolving market needs. Proactive and flexible strategies for market selection, facility design, and other future decisions are crucial.

During the Cloud Era, public cloud service providers used a programmatic approach to procure capacity. However, over the past two years, customer behavior has shifted. Data center customers are now willing to sign larger deals and lease capacity at higher prices in constrained markets.

Self-build data center development approaches are also evolving. While the largest cloud and internet companies preferred self-building in the past, they are now relying more on leased capacity from third parties. This shift may result in a more heterogeneous mix of self-builds and leased capacity within cloud regions.

AI workloads have higher power density requirements, as they use power-hungry graphics processor units (GPU). Currently, Nvidia dominates the GPU market for machine learning. As a result, high-end AI workloads are typically run on chassis consisting of Nvidia’s AI-specific GPUs.

In summary, the AI Era is driving the future growth of the data center industry. Flexibility in capacity planning, adaptation to changing customer behavior, and the consideration of power demands for AI workloads are key factors in navigating this evolving landscape.