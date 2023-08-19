Reducing Food Waste with AI: Neolithics’ Crystal.eye™ Solution

Food waste is a pressing global issue that often goes unnoticed. Every year, a staggering 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted, costing the global economy $1 trillion, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Not only does food wastage harm the environment, but it also emits greenhouse gases equivalent to 3.3 billion tonnes of CO2. Moreover, approximately 1.4 billion hectares of land are required to produce this wasted food.

Feeding a projected global population of 10 billion by 2050 will be a significant challenge unless the food industry undergoes revolutionary changes, particularly in reducing food waste. However, this is a complex task as retailers and consumers have high expectations for quality. Allowing substandard products to enter the market could endanger consumers’ well-being and expose producers and distributors to legal action.

Neolithics, an agritech company based in Israel, is addressing this challenge by using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Their optical sensing AI-powered solution, Crystal.eye™, automates and enhances quality control for fresh produce to minimize waste and ensure food safety.

Crystal.eye™ employs hyperspectral imaging, using over 400 spectra of light compared to the three colors of visible light. This technology enables the device to scan fruit and vegetable samples internally without the need for cutting or grinding. Neolithics’ food scientists analyze the unique fingerprint produced by the images to determine characteristics such as firmness, moisture content, sugar content, acidity, and more. The data is then processed by an AI machine learning engine, allowing the system to analyze a large batch of samples within seconds.

The results of the inspections are displayed on a digital dashboard and can be customized for each customer’s requirements. Crystal.eye™ empowers growers and distributors to increase their sampling from the usual 1% to around 30% to 40%. This ensures greater accuracy and significantly reduces the likelihood of produce being discarded due to not meeting customers’ standards.

Currently, Crystal.eye™ can assess the content and defects of produce externally and internally. It is already being used by numerous growers, distributors, and food processing companies. Neolithics plans to introduce updates to the technology by the end of this year, enabling the assessment of a produce’s maturity cycle and the detection of pesticide traces. The company aims to contribute to sustainability, reduce food waste, improve food safety, and ensure more edible quality produce reaches consumers.

Wayne Nathanson, the VP for Global Development at Neolithics, highlights their expertise in food science as their distinguishing factor. While other companies create hardware to sort produce, these technologies usually focus on external qualities and lack the capability to analyze the interior. Nathanson emphasizes that Neolithics’ team of expert food scientists fully leverages the information gathered from the produce.

Neolithics recognizes the urgency of addressing food waste, given the 1.3 billion tons wasted each year and approximately one billion people experiencing hunger worldwide. They believe there is an opportunity to feed more people by utilizing the food that is currently discarded. As the global population edges closer to 10 billion, the mission to reduce food waste becomes increasingly critical.