The Energy Consumption of AI: How AI Uses Energy and the Need for Efficiency

The AI industry is being urged to improve its energy efficiency, according to Tom Hallam, founder and CEO of CarbonTrail, an AI-powered carbon accounting tool. Hallam highlights that training AI models, such as ChatGPT, requires a significant amount of energy and water. These models draw on vast amounts of data, such as Wikipedia, and use probabilities to determine word sequences. Training such models can take months and consume enormous amounts of resources. For example, the precursor to ChatGPT used around 1300 megawatts of energy and 3.5 million litres of water.

The training of AI models takes place in data centres, where racks of computers with Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) generate substantial heat. Cooling these systems requires significant amounts of water. In 2021, the Google data centre in the US alone consumed an estimated 12 billion litres of water for cooling purposes.

In addition to training, using AI models also consumes energy, which largely depends on the source of electricity. Hallam notes that electricity generated from renewable sources, such as in New Zealand, results in significantly lower carbon emissions compared to regions heavily reliant on non-renewable energy.

The importance of addressing the energy consumption of AI is gaining recognition. CarbonTrail, founded in mid-2022, aims to support businesses in comprehending, reporting, and reducing their carbon emissions. The company plans to shift its AI model training and serving to New Zealand data servers powered by clean energy. By conducting “polluting activities” when the energy mix is greenest, CarbonTrail aims to minimize the carbon footprint associated with AI.

One challenge faced by CarbonTrail in their effort to assess the carbon emissions of AI has been the lack of transparency from AI and cloud providers regarding their environmental impact. However, there are indications of progress in the industry. Large companies, including banks, are now required to report their emissions to the government, and retailers like Countdown are starting to encourage their supply chains to report carbon emissions.

It is evident that the energy consumption of AI is a significant consideration for the industry. Efforts are underway to optimize energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of AI models, both during training and use.