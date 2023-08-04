The Role of AI in Transforming Talent Intelligence Platforms

It is undeniable that artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the recruitment industry by transforming talent intelligence platforms. SeekOut and Eightfold AI, two leading companies in this domain, have recently integrated new generative AI large language models (LLMs) into their systems to enhance efficiency for both job candidates and recruiters.

The primary focus of these transformations is speed. AI’s incredible speed has the potential to significantly improve recruiters’ workflows. In a competition where recruiters and an algorithm were tasked with matching candidates to jobs, the algorithm was able to parse through the data in just five seconds, while a human took 30 hours to complete the same task.

These LLMs are applied in talent intelligence platforms in a similar manner. SeekOut’s SeekOut Assist, also known as “ChatGPT for recruiters,” utilizes AI to streamline the search process. Instead of manually writing complex Boolean strings, recruiters can now simply paste the job description into a box and let the system automatically generate a search with relevant job titles, preferred skills, and qualifications.

Eightfold AI’s Employee Copilot and Recruiter Copilot employ LLMs’ language understanding capabilities to assist both job seekers and recruiters. Job seekers can generate cover letters and resumes, while recruiters can input their requirements and have the system convert them into queries.

It is important to note that AI is not meant to replace the expertise and sensibility of human recruiters. Rather, it aims to enhance their capabilities and efficiency. Human recruiters play a crucial role in ensuring accurate search results and establishing meaningful connections with candidates, something that machines cannot replicate.

HR leaders should focus on maintaining human connections in the hiring process, as this is essential for workers to feel valued. While AI-led recruiting offers efficiency and cost savings, relying too heavily on technology can introduce biases and hinder genuine connections.

Overall, AI has the potential to make recruiters more efficient and successful, enabling them to focus on what they do best. The goal should be to achieve great outcomes for companies and candidates in a shorter time frame, while still valuing the human touch in recruitment.

