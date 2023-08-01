Kaiser Permanente Uses AI Chatbot to Assist Patients in Navigating Care Options

Oakland, Calif.-based healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente has introduced an AI-based chatbot program to help its patients navigate their care options. The program aims to make it easier for patients to access the care they need, rather than replacing human interaction.

Patients can send a text message to the chatbot, describing their medical problem. The chatbot then asks follow-up questions that are similar to what a physician would ask during a visit. Based on the patient’s responses, the tool provides suggestions on potential conditions and recommended care options.

According to Chris Cable, MD, senior medical director of digital health and access management for Kaiser Permanente Washington, the chatbot tool does not replace the interaction between patients and physicians. Instead, it is designed to guide patients and make it easier for them to connect with healthcare professionals.

Dr. Cable believes that AI has the most potential in healthcare when it comes to alleviating clerical work that occupies a significant portion of physicians’ time. By automating administrative tasks, AI can free up more time for physicians to interact with patients on a personal level.

Kaiser Permanente initially piloted the chatbot program in 2022 before rolling it out to all members in March. The healthcare provider recognizes the value of AI in improving patient care and streamlining the healthcare experience. With the help of AI technology, Kaiser Permanente aims to provide personalized and efficient care to its patients.