Infosys Unveils Topaz: AI Offering With Over 12,000 Use Cases

Infosys introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) offering, called Topaz, in May. Topaz combines data analytics and AI to create an AI-first core with over 12,000 potential use cases. Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh stated that Topaz demonstrates the company’s leadership in AI.

Topaz aims to enhance efficiency across the enterprise through the use of smart tools and platforms, as well as autonomous software engineering for business agility. Parekh mentioned that AI assistants are now available for employees in various company functions, such as software development, HR, and Finance. The company has trained 40,000 people in AI and plans to train the entire company in the near future.

Parekh also discussed the impact of generative AI on the company, stating that “things will change” as more individuals start using the “gen AI platform.” Infosys has opted to use an open-source generative AI platform for software development and is creating large language models by inputting information into the platform.

The CEO emphasized that AI will drive productivity improvements, create new work opportunities, and help the company tap into a larger market for growth. Recently, Infosys signed a significant AI deal with one of its existing clients. The deal is valued at $2 billion and will involve the provision of AI and automation development, modernization, and maintenance services over the next five years.

(Source: Live Mint)