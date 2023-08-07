Infosys Launches Topaz, an AI-First Core with Over 12,000 Use Cases

Infosys announced its artificial intelligence offering called Topaz in May. Topaz combines data analytics and artificial intelligence to develop an AI-first core with over 12,000 use cases. The CEO and MD of Infosys, Salil Parekh, has described Topaz as the manifestation of the company’s leadership in AI.

Topaz is designed to create efficiencies across the enterprise by utilizing smart tools, platforms, and autonomous software engineering for business agility.

According to Salil Parekh, AI assistants are already available for Infosys employees for various uses, including software development, HR, finance, and other functions within the company. He mentioned that 40,000 people in the company are trained in using AI, and the entire company will be trained in the coming quarters.

Parekh also highlighted how generative AI will transform the company’s environment. He explained that everyone will start using the “gen AI platform,” and the company has adopted an open-source generative AI platform for software development. This platform is being used to create large language models by feeding information into it.

The CEO emphasized that artificial intelligence will enhance productivity, create new work opportunities, and help the company target a broader market, thus driving growth.

In addition to the launch of Topaz, Infosys recently announced a significant AI deal with one of its existing clients. The deal involves providing AI and automation development, modernization, and maintenance services valued at $2 billion. This partnership is expected to span the next five years.