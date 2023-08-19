Startups Partner with Oracle to Address GPU Shortages for AI Companies

Founders of artificial intelligence startups are struggling to secure GPUs, which are essential for their compute power needs. With big companies and wealthy nations racing to acquire GPUs, these founders are resorting to various measures, including seeking help from large equipment vendors able to provide spare GPUs and navigating government programs such as Access.

In response to the shortage of GPUs and to ensure that their portfolio companies are not hindered by this issue, global investor Index Ventures has partnered with Oracle. This partnership allows Index Ventures to provide their founders with Nvidia’s H100 chips and Nvidia’s A100 chips, which are in high demand.

Access to compute remains one of the biggest challenges for AI companies, particularly for early-stage startups. The issue lies not only in the cost, but also the fact that over 95% of GPU capacity is already allocated to large players in the industry due to pre-commitments with cloud vendors. This leaves early-stage companies waiting for months to a year for available GPUs, making it difficult to get started with training and fine-tuning their models.

Through the partnership with Oracle, Index Ventures aims to eliminate the barrier of access to GPUs for their earliest-stage portfolio companies. This allows these startups to focus on their core developments from day zero. The ultimate goal is for these companies to eventually graduate to having their own GPU clusters. Index Ventures does not aim to provide massive GPU clusters but intends to give their portfolio companies a head start to level the playing field.

The partnership involves Index Ventures making a pre-commitment on behalf of their startups and paying the cloud bill, while Oracle manages the GPU cluster. In return, the startups gain free access to the cluster. This arrangement enables Index Ventures’ companies to build faster and overcome the challenges of accessing GPUs.

The exclusive partnership with Oracle does not prevent other venture firms from pursuing similar arrangements. However, this collaboration allows Oracle to engage with promising companies and build relationships early on. The aim is for the startups to develop their own dedicated contracts with cloud providers like Oracle and AWS.

This partnership between Index Ventures and Oracle comes at a time when the AI/ML sector is still in its early innings, with significant investments being made in generative AI technologies. Index Ventures has several portfolio companies in this field, including Cohere and Mistral AI, which have raised substantial funds. Despite the current sentiment cooling off, the industry is expected to continue growing.