A.I. Revolution in HR Faces Resistance from CEOs

Most CHROs believe that artificial intelligence (A.I.) can greatly enhance the HR function, but CEOs don’t see it as a worthwhile investment, according to research from The Conference Board. While 65% of CHROs expect A.I. to positively impact their function within the next two years, CEOs prioritize enterprise-wide digital transformation over HR-specific initiatives.

The lack of CEO enthusiasm creates a challenge for CHROs looking to implement A.I. technology. They need to demonstrate the value and payback of investing in A.I. for HR. One way to make the business case is by highlighting the potential cost savings. For example, payroll alone can represent up to 60% of a Fortune 500 company’s spending, and A.I. can help reduce labor costs in this area and others.

A.I. offers numerous opportunities for efficiency in HR processes. It can enable quicker analyses and decision-making in pay transparency, equity audits, candidate sourcing, selection, and hiring. It can also assist in generating behavior-based interview questions, individualized employee development plans, performance evaluations, and productivity monitoring.

Beyond HR, generative A.I. can bring efficiency to talent acquisition, total rewards, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and employee engagement. The key to gaining support from CEOs is to articulate the longer-term positive impacts on the organization, such as job redesign, organizational processes, information, analytics, markets, and employer brand.

To fully utilize A.I., CHROs need to make a persuasive case for its integration into the HR function. By highlighting potential cost savings and improved decision-making, they can convince CEOs to see A.I. as a valuable investment for the future of their organizations.