Hospitals Exploring AI Solutions to Reduce Administrative Tasks, Ease Burnout

Hospitals, including Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, are actively seeking ways to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) in order to alleviate the burden of administrative tasks that contribute to burnout among healthcare professionals. Doctors at Baptist Health are utilizing an app called DAX, developed by Microsoft’s Nuance division, to transcribe and document patient visits. The program converts doctors’ and patients’ comments into a clinical physician summary that can be easily integrated into electronic health records.

The app allows doctors to be more present during patient visits, freeing them from the need to type up detailed notes during appointments or complete them at night. Baptist Health’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, Aaron Miri, emphasizes the importance of leveraging AI to streamline administrative processes and empower healthcare professionals to work at the top of their capabilities. Administrative tasks such as documenting visits and processing insurance pre-authorization requests are estimated to account for approximately 25% of healthcare costs.

Studies conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research suggest that the adoption of AI to simplify these tasks could potentially lead to cost reductions of 5% to 11% for hospitals, up to 8% for physician groups, and up to 10% for health insurers over the next five years. However, there is an upfront investment required to implement these AI solutions. While healthcare executives anticipate an increase in costs associated with adopting AI and analytics, Miri believes that the benefits, such as increased physician productivity and patient satisfaction, outweigh the expenses.

Although AI-powered automation can improve efficiency, hospitals currently implementing generative AI programs for administrative purposes still incorporate human oversight. Doctors and nurses are required to review automated documents before including them in medical records. However, there are concerns that as organizations prioritize cost-cutting and efficiency, humans may be gradually removed from the process. Former FDA commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, worries that generative AI could potentially replace doctors by autonomously diagnosing and prescribing treatments based on patients’ medical records.

Patients also express reservations about AI’s role in their healthcare. According to a CNBC survey, nearly two-thirds of respondents indicated discomfort with AI being used to diagnose medical conditions. Additionally, the fast-paced development of AI technology raises concerns about patient access to care. Dr. Lloyd Minor, the dean of Stanford School of Medicine, fears that medical data could be exploited to obstruct healthcare access or manipulate the delivery of care. Ensuring responsible use of AI and safeguarding patient privacy are crucial considerations in the ongoing development of the technology.

To address these concerns, the White House has secured a pledge from leading companies, such as Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, to collaborate within the AI industry to implement safeguards. However, as the adoption of generative AI continues to accelerate, there is a growing need to establish safety measures to stay ahead of potential risks and ensure responsible AI deployment.

Overall, leveraging AI solutions to alleviate administrative burdens in healthcare settings has the potential to significantly improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance patient care. Despite challenges and apprehensions, responsible implementation of AI technologies can lead to positive outcomes for healthcare organizations, professionals, and patients alike.