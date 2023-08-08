NVIDIA Researchers Showcase Generative AI Workflow for 3D Scene Materials

NVIDIA researchers are presenting a generative AI workflow at SIGGRAPH, the world’s largest computer graphics conference. The research demo at the Real-Time Live event highlights how artists can utilize text or image prompts to rapidly create custom textured materials for 3D scenes with enhanced creative control. The upcoming NVIDIA Picasso will offer enterprises and service providers the ability to create custom generative AI models for materials using their own licensed data.

This set of AI models will enable iterative creation and editing of materials, empowering companies to provide new tools for artists to refine the appearance of 3D objects until the desired result is achieved. The demo showcases researchers using NVIDIA Omniverse USD Composer to add a brick-textured wall, modify fabric choices for a sofa and throw pillows, and incorporate abstract animal designs on specific areas of the wall.

The Real-Time Live demo combines several optimized AI models, providing developers using Picasso with tools that can be customized and integrated into creative applications for artists. These features will allow artists to generate tileable materials based on text prompts or import reference images and apply them to virtual objects. An AI editing tool allows artists to modify specific areas of the material, while the AI-generated materials respond realistically to changes in lighting and include critical features for creating photorealistic 3D scenes.

Accelerated on NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, materials can be generated in near real time and upscaled in the background to achieve resolutions up to 4K. These capabilities could revolutionize the creative industries, helping artists quickly explore ideas, experiment with different aesthetic styles, and create multiple versions of a scene in areas such as architecture, game development, and interior design.

NVIDIA Picasso, a cloud-based foundry, will offer physics-based material generation capabilities for companies to build and fine-tune their own generative AI models for visual content. Picasso is part of NVIDIA AI Foundations, which includes model-making services that advance generative AI across various domains.

At SIGGRAPH’s Real-Time Live event, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang also announced a new feature of Picasso, enabling the generation of photorealistic 360 HDRi environment maps using simple text or image prompts.

SIGGRAPH attendees can witness this interactive materials research demo, including a super resolution tool, at the NVIDIA researchers’ presentation. The conference is ongoing until Thursday, August 10th.