NVIDIA Researchers Showcase Generative AI Workflow for Rapid Material Creation

NVIDIA researchers are demonstrating a generative artificial intelligence (AI) workflow at SIGGRAPH, the world’s biggest computer graphics conference. This workflow assists artists in creating and iterating on materials for 3D scenes quickly and with better creative control. By using text or image prompts, artists can generate custom textures such as fabric, wood, and stone at a faster pace. The capabilities showcased in this research demo will be incorporated into NVIDIA Picasso, allowing enterprises, software creators, and service providers to create their own generative AI models for materials using fully licensed data.

The introduction of these AI models will facilitate the iterative creation and editing of materials, enabling companies to provide new tools that help artists refine the appearance of 3D objects until the desired result is achieved. The demo showcases NVIDIA researchers experimenting with a living-room scene using NVIDIA Omniverse USD Composer, an application for scene assembly and composition, to add a brick-textured wall, modify fabric choices for the sofa and throw pillows, and apply an abstract animal design to a specific area of the wall.

The Real-Time Live demo combines several optimized AI models that developers can customize and integrate into creative applications for artists. These features allow artists to generate materials based on text prompts or import reference images, making the materials tileable and seamlessly replicated over surfaces of any size. Artists can easily modify specific areas of the materials, and the AI-generated materials respond realistically to changes in lighting. The materials also include critical features such as normal, roughness, and ambient occlusion maps, ensuring accurate rendering for photorealistic 3D scenes.

When accelerated on NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, these materials can be generated in real time and upscaled to achieve up to 4K resolution while other parts of the scene continue to be refined. These capabilities could greatly benefit creative industries like architecture, game development, and interior design by enabling artists to quickly explore ideas, experiment with different styles, and create multiple versions of a scene.

For companies interested in building their own generative AI foundational models for visual content, NVIDIA Picasso provides a cloud-based foundry that allows for the development, optimization, and fine-tuning of such models. It enables content providers to create generative AI tools and services based on licensed data. NVIDIA AI Foundations, which Picasso is a part of, offers model-making services that drive generative AI across various domains.

During the SIGGRAPH conference, NVIDIA also announced a new feature for Picasso that generates photorealistic 360 HDRi environment maps, allowing simple text or image prompts to light 3D scenes.

NVIDIA researchers will be presenting this interactive materials research live at SIGGRAPH’s Real-Time Live event, which showcases innovative projects from various teams. Attendees can catch the session today at the Los Angeles Convention Center.