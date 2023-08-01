China Implements World’s First Rules for Generative AI

China is set to implement the world’s first regulations governing generative artificial intelligence (AI) in two weeks, as the country aims to lead global AI development. The finalized regulations are more relaxed compared to the initial draft released in April, indicating a softened stance by Chinese authorities. This move makes China the first major country to regulate the nascent generative AI sector.

China’s top internet companies, including Alibaba, Baidu, and JD, have already announced their AI bots to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Baidu, the Beijing-based search provider, sparked a race in March by releasing Ernie Bot, China’s first significant rival to ChatGPT. This competition has led to other domestic tech firms, such as Alibaba and Tencent, unveiling their own generative AI platforms. Beijing, the capital of China, is now home to half of all China-developed AI models, with more than one-third of the country’s “core AI companies” located there.

During the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, China also announced the establishment of a new government body responsible for implementing a national standard for large language models (LLMs). The China Electronic Standardization Institute, in collaboration with companies like Baidu, Huawei, 360 Security Technology, and Alibaba, will develop the new LLM standard.

In terms of specific applications, Tencent has launched over 50 LLM-enabled industrial solutions tailored to various sectors, such as finance, media, and travel. Huawei has developed Pangu Models, which cater to the needs of specific industry scenarios. Its Pangu Government Model has extensive knowledge of government policies and service processes, while the Pangu Mining Model and Pangu Railway Model have been deployed in coal mines and railways, respectively. Baidu, on the other hand, released ERNIE 3.5, an enhanced version of its language model that outperforms ChatGPT in multiple Chinese language capabilities.

China’s implementation of regulations for generative AI demonstrates the country’s commitment to harnessing the potential of AI for economic growth while prioritizing responsible technology regulation.