Warren Buffett’s View on ChatGPT and AI

Warren Buffett, the successful investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has expressed his thoughts on artificial intelligence (AI) and ChatGPT. While Buffett admits that he does not fully understand AI, he acknowledges its potential to revolutionize the world.

Buffett is known for his cautious and patient approach to investing. He does not invest in things he doesn’t comprehend fully, and historically, his portfolio has not included tech stocks. This is because he prefers established companies with long-term business upside.

However, Buffett has shown interest in AI’s day-to-day usefulness. After a demonstration by friend Bill Gates, he recognized the time-saving capabilities of ChatGPT. Although intrigued by its potential, Buffett also expressed some concerns about AI. He joked about asking ChatGPT if it would ruin the human race, referencing the fear of AI becoming “self-aware” and taking over.

Buffett acknowledges the transformative power of AI, comparing it to the invention of the atom bomb. He understands that AI will change the world but emphasizes the importance of considering its consequences.

Despite his reservations, Buffett is investing in companies at the forefront of AI development and integration. Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings include Apple, a company heavily investing in AI, and Amazon, which is diving headfirst into AI technology with initiatives like Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Titan. Buffett also owns a smaller stake in Snowflake, a cloud data company that has integrated AI and machine learning into its platform.

While Buffett may not fully understand AI yet, his investment choices show that he recognizes its potential and is actively exploring opportunities in the field.