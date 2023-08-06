The Impact of AI on Children: Balancing Benefits and Risks

Critics and skeptics often highlight how artificial intelligence (AI) threatens human jobs, but it’s important to consider the potential impact on children. AI chatbots, with their lifelike interactivity, are revolutionizing the way children form bonds with objects. However, this raises concerns about children relying on AI for social interaction and potentially neglecting the development of essential human relationship skills.

Education-focused companies are increasingly incorporating AI into their products, such as Carnegie Learning, Cognii, and Kidsense. Pinwheel recently launched the “kid-safe” PinwheelGPT, a chatbot designed for children aged 7-12 that generates age-appropriate responses. Similarly, Khan Labs introduced Khanmigo, a chatbot that interacts with students using historical figures.

Psychologist Banu Kellner warns that the real concern lies not just in AI itself, but particularly in the concept of artificial intimacy. Virtual and augmented reality technologies could eventually blur the line between reality and simulation, leading to AI friends or romantic partners. Kellner emphasizes the importance of ensuring AI products help children develop life skills and human engagement, rather than replacing genuine human interactions.

Concerns about loneliness, especially in Western countries, have led some individuals to turn to AI companions and chatbots for mental health support. However, experts caution against relying solely on AI-driven interventions, as they cannot replace the empathetic care provided by human therapists.

The potential for addiction is another worry as language models within AI evolve. Companies capitalize on human brain dynamics, particularly affecting children who have less developed executive functions. AI’s use on social media platforms is also a concern, as users may measure themselves against AI-generated content and images, leading to depression and other psychological challenges.

While AI offers numerous benefits, it’s crucial to strike a balance between utilizing its potential and safeguarding children’s well-being. Developers must prioritize creating AI products that foster social skills and enhance human interaction rather than replacing it entirely. Parents and educators also play a crucial role in guiding children’s engagement with AI and ensuring healthy development in an increasingly AI-driven world.