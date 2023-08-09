Decentraland Teams Up with AI Startup Inworld to Bring AI-Powered NPCs to the Metaverse

Decentraland, the Ethereum-based virtual reality platform, is partnering with AI startup Inworld to introduce AI-powered non-player characters (NPCs) into its metaverse. These NPCs will enhance the interactive experience in Decentraland by acting as avatars that can chat with users and provide information and discussions.

The partnership aims to showcase the versatility of AI in creating diverse and engaging virtual characters. Currently, three NPCs named Simone the Robot, Doge, and Aisha have been introduced at Decentraland’s Genesis Plaza. Simone is designed to respond to queries and offer information about the metaverse, while Doge provides a lighthearted and meme-inspired character. Aisha, on the other hand, is a 23-year-old gaming streamer and former skater with her own backstory and opinions.

Inworld’s technology allows creators to design their own NPCs with unique backstories, contextual information, and motivations. The AI characters can understand different languages, making it possible to personalize localized experiences for users around the world.

In addition to enhancing the in-game experience for players, Decentraland is also utilizing AI internally to shape the future of the metaverse. The Decentraland Foundation uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT to summarize development documents and generative AI tools for concept art, audio, and animation.

The goal is to make content creation in Decentraland more accessible and efficient. AI-powered tools can speed up the process and enable creators without specific skills to generate prototypes and 3D models. However, concerns about AI replacing human creativity and contributing to the proliferation of mediocre content have been raised.

To address these concerns and educate users about AI, Decentraland has launched SophiaVerse, a dedicated gamified world for learning about AI research and development, in partnership with Hanson Robotics. The platform will also host the AI World Fair later this year, allowing players to test out new AI features within the virtual game world.

Decentraland aims to explore the full potential of AI and inspire creators to push the boundaries of what is possible in the metaverse. The partnership with Inworld and the integration of AI technology is expected to bring new life and immersive experiences to Decentraland’s virtual reality platform.