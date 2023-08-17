Cisco Systems Reports Strong Q4 Results and Cautious Outlook

Cisco Systems (CSCO) has reported fiscal fourth quarter results that surpassed analyst estimates, although the company’s outlook remains cautious. CEO Chuck Robbins, in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, highlighted that Cisco benefited from having a more diverse array of business opportunities compared to its rivals. Additionally, some of the supply chain challenges that the company faced are starting to ease.

Despite an uncertain economic landscape, Robbins acknowledged that certain industries, such as financial services and transportation, have shown strength. He noted that the economic situation remains mixed overall.

Turning to the topic of artificial intelligence (AI), Robbins expressed satisfaction with the company’s early successes in deploying next-generation Ethernet technology. He emphasized that Cisco provides the networking equipment that facilitates connectivity for the AI systems’ operations. Robbins anticipates that the company will see some benefits from this technology in its 2024 fiscal year, but he believes that the true breakthrough will occur in fiscal year 2025. He further projected that the potential growth opportunity over the next 5, 6, or 7 years could be three times greater than that of the original cloud buildout.

Cisco Systems’ strong performance in the fiscal fourth quarter highlights the company’s ability to navigate challenges and tap into diverse business prospects. As it continues to address supply chain issues and broaden its AI capabilities, Cisco aims to further solidify its position in the market.