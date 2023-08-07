Jacksonville-based Baptist Health Uses Nuance’s Dax App to Streamline Clinical Documentation

Clinicians at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, are utilizing the Dax app, developed by Nuance, a subsidiary of Microsoft, to improve their clinical note-taking process, according to a report by CNBC. By using artificial intelligence (AI), the Dax app generates a summary of patient conversations, which is then uploaded automatically to the electronic health record (EHR).

To ensure patient privacy, Baptist clinicians seek consent from patients before recording their conversations. The integration of the Dax app into their workflow has the potential to reduce administrative redundancies and lower costs. The National Bureau of Economic Research estimates that the implementation of AI tools, like Dax, could lead to a cost reduction of 5 percent to 11 percent for hospitals over the next five years.

Baptist Health’s CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Aaron Miri, highlighted the benefits of leveraging AI in healthcare. He stated that the use of AI allows for economies of scale, eliminating administrative redundancy and bureaucratic overhead. This, in turn, enables healthcare professionals to focus on tasks that utilize their expertise to the fullest extent, ultimately improving patient care.

The introduction of the Dax app at Baptist Health reflects the increasing adoption of AI tools in the healthcare industry. With its ability to generate comprehensive clinical summaries efficiently, the Dax app streamlines the documentation process, potentially saving clinicians valuable time.

By embracing AI technology such as Dax, healthcare organizations like Baptist Health are positioned to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the overall quality of care provided to patients.