Amazon Designs Custom Chips for Generative AI in Bid to Catch Up with Competitors

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is working to develop its own custom chips, Inferentia and Trainium, to provide an alternative to training large language models on Nvidia GPUs. These chips are designed to meet the growing demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky stated that Amazon is poised to meet the global demand for chips for generative AI better than anyone else. However, other companies, such as Microsoft and Google, have been quicker to capture the market. Microsoft invested $13 billion in OpenAI and integrated generative AI models into its own products. Google also launched its large language model, Bard, and invested $300 million in OpenAI’s competitor, Anthropic. Amazon announced its own family of large language models, Titan, and the Bedrock service in April 2021.

AWS aims to differentiate itself in the long run with its custom silicon, which includes the Trainium and Inferentia chips. These chips provide technical capabilities that its competitors lack. AWS began producing custom silicon in 2013 with the Nitro hardware, which is currently the highest-volume AWS chip. In 2015, Amazon acquired chip startup Annapurna Labs and introduced the Arm-based server chip, Graviton, in 2018. Google introduced its Tensor Processor Unit in 2016, while Microsoft has been developing its Athena AI chip in collaboration with AMD.

Trainium, released in 2021, delivers improved price performance for training machine learning models on AWS. Inferentia, released in 2019, is now in its second generation and is designed for high-throughput, low-latency machine learning inference. However, Nvidia’s GPUs remain the preferred choice for training models due to their established software ecosystem. Despite this, AWS holds the biggest cloud computing market share globally, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to leverage generative AI. AWS has a growing portfolio of developer tools focused on generative AI, further enhancing its offerings.

While Amazon may be playing catch-up in the generative AI market, its established cloud dominance and existing customer base provide a strong foundation for growth. By enabling its customers to expand into value creation using generative AI, Amazon aims to capitalize on its position as a leading cloud service provider.