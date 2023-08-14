Amazon Enhances Customer Reviews with AI-generated Highlights

Customer reviews have become an indispensable feature on Amazon, allowing shoppers to gain insight into products and make informed purchasing decisions. Since its introduction in 1995, customer reviews have been widely embraced by Amazon customers, who appreciate the opportunity to share their opinions and learn from others.

Over the years, Amazon has continuously updated and improved the customer review experience. Features like review titles, photos, and videos have been introduced to provide more comprehensive feedback. In 2019, a star rating system was implemented to make it easier for customers to leave quick reviews.

Recognizing the value of diverse perspectives, Amazon has made efforts to increase the range and diversity of reviewers. Reviews written in one country can now surface on product pages in other countries, allowing customers to benefit from opinions around the world.

To help customers make confident apparel purchases, Amazon introduced a filtering feature that allows customers to see clothing reviews from people with similar height and weight. Similar filters were also implemented for children’s books, asking reviewers to specify the age of the person who read the book.

In 2020, Amazon unveiled an exciting new feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI). AI-generated review highlights provide a concise summary of common themes and sentiments expressed in customer reviews. This allows shoppers to get a quick overview of what other customers are saying about a product before diving into the full reviews. These highlights can help customers make more informed decisions about whether a product meets their needs.

Currently available to a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. across a wide range of products, the AI-generated review highlights demonstrate Amazon’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience. With advanced AI technology, Amazon aims to make it even easier for customers to navigate and understand the wealth of information provided by customer reviews.