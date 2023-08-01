The Media Industry’s Response to AI: Mixed Reactions and Predictions

In recent weeks, various news organizations have been making deals with AI companies and experimenting with AI-generated content. The Associated Press (AP) has entered into a partnership with OpenAI to license part of AP’s text archive and gain access to OpenAI’s technology. Similarly, Google has reportedly been presenting major news organizations with a new software personal assistant for journalists called Genesis.

However, there is a growing concern within the media industry that AI companies are using news content to train their software models without proper compensation. As a result, a coalition of publishers, including Barry Diller’s IAC, the New York Times, News Corp, and Axel Springer, is said to be considering a lawsuit and legislative action to seek compensation that could amount to billions of dollars.

These mixed reactions and responses highlight the media industry’s confusion and uncertainty about AI. Many news organizations are grappling with the challenges posed by AI and trying to make sense of its potential impact on reporting and distribution of news.

There are different schools of thought regarding the role of AI in journalism. Some online-first news organizations are embracing AI tools to generate content quickly and efficiently. However, this approach raises questions about the quality and relevance of AI-generated content. Can it convincingly produce content that people want to read? Will it be able to sustain profitable readership in the long run?

Moreover, this strategy pits small publishers against big tech companies like Google, which are also exploring AI-generated content. Google’s AI-generated answers feature, for example, provides quick background information, suggests products or content, and recites objective facts, but it may give the impression of being a plagiarism machine.

Overall, the media industry’s response to AI is still evolving and remains uncertain. While some organizations are embracing AI as a way to generate content more efficiently, others are raising concerns about intellectual property and seeking compensation. The future of AI in journalism is yet to be determined, and how it will ultimately affect the industry remains to be seen.