AI Disruption in the News Industry: Scattered Responses and Predictions

In recent months, there have been various interactions between news organizations and artificial intelligence (AI) companies that highlight the industry’s struggle to adapt to disruptive technologies. The Associated Press entered into a licensing agreement with OpenAI, granting them access to AP’s text archive and OpenAI’s technology. Additionally, Google has reportedly presented major news organizations with a new software “personal assistant” named Genesis, which can generate news content. Some news organizations, including G/O Media, have ventured into blog-style content generated from scratch, while others have experimented with varying degrees of transparency.

Concerns about AI companies stealing content to train their models have sparked discussions about potential lawsuits and legislative actions. Barry Diller’s IAC, along with a coalition of publishers such as the New York Times, News Corp, and Axel Springer, is reportedly considering legal action and seeking compensation in the billions.

The media industry finds itself grappling with speculative disruption and uncertainty surrounding AI. The lack of clear plans from companies like OpenAI and Google on how they intend to monetize large language models has added to the confusion. The industry’s response to AI is a mix of assumptions, showcasing different predictions for the future.

One school of thought suggests that AI could replace journalism altogether. Online-first news organizations have already begun using AI-powered tools to generate content for direct publication. However, this approach has faced challenges, with errors found in the content produced. While small publishers are experimenting with similar strategies, they could ultimately find themselves pitted against the big tech companies offering AI-generated content.

There are concerns about the ability of AI tools to produce high-quality content. If bots cannot mass-produce engaging content, the plan to rely on AI-generated posts for profitability will fail. Conversely, if AI-generated content proves successful, the value of such posts will diminish, as the cost of production approaches zero. Other concerns include the potential for plagiarism and the erosion of the value of automated content.

Overall, the news industry is grappling with AI’s potential impact, and early responses have been fragmented. However, these responses offer insights into the industry’s expectations, fears, and predictions. As the industry faces increased automation, understanding the challenges and potential transformations becomes essential for its survival and evolution.