How Companies Can Achieve a Balance Between Innovation and Protection in Web3

Web3, the decentralized network that employs AI tools, is addressing the challenges of NFT fraud and wash trading to create a safer ecosystem for brands and creators.

Web3 is rapidly gaining popularity and is set to impact every brand’s operations. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) offer unique advantages for brands and creators, such as establishing ownership on the blockchain, forging direct connections with audiences, and providing customized experiences.

However, the complex and underregulated nature of Web3 presents risks, particularly in terms of intellectual property (IP) fraud. Unlike the traditional Web2 environment, Web3 utilizes decentralized infrastructures, making IP protection more challenging. Bad actors can forge, plagiarize, and assume brand identities, causing concerns about the authenticity of NFTs and diluting brand value.

AI-powered technologies can play a crucial role in combating IP fraud in Web3. Specialized platforms leverage image recognition, data scraping, and other tools to protect IP online. For example, bitsCrunch, an AI-powered NFT data platform, offers a fraud detection product called UnleashNFTs. It analyzes NFT data, detects forgery and wash trading, and estimates prices.

To further enhance trust in Web3, bitsCrunch is building a decentralized community-oriented NFT data network. This network allows trustless and permissionless access to data and encompasses four layers: data query, data processing, data acquisition, and data storage.

As the network expands and gathers more data, its value in fraud detection and NFT valuation will continue to grow. The aim is to establish a new benchmark for data analysis, empowering communities to make informed decisions.

By utilizing AI-powered platforms like bitsCrunch, brands and creators can identify fake NFTs and wash trading in real-time, enhancing their presence and integrity in Web3. As technology advances, web3 participants can explore this space with confidence and honesty, striking a balance between decentralization and protection.