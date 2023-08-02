Impact of Generative AI Tools on Software Development Productivity

Generative AI tools are becoming increasingly integrated into professional workflows and business applications, raising questions about their effects on worker productivity and labor demand. This article presents the results of early experimental research on the impact of these tools on software developers and discusses the implications in the broader context of automation. The technology industry, especially software development, has been an early adopter of generative AI tools, providing insights into their potential impacts across different sectors. This research also highlights several policy implications, including the importance of education and upskilling, as well as encouraging the development of AI to complement rather than substitute human labor.

Generative AI uses deep learning models trained on large datasets to generate content, provide preliminary reasoning, and answer questions. These tools have demonstrated professional-level performance on exams and have impressed professional software developers. Their capabilities have led to speculation about their implications for knowledge work.

In software development, generative AI tools have been widely adopted. Examples include GitHub Copilot, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and Replit Ghostwriter. These tools have been used in various stages of the software development lifecycle, from brainstorming and suggesting code to writing documentation and running tests. They can even translate image inputs into specifications and generate code accordingly. Such applications in software development have significant implications for developer productivity and society as a whole.

Several recent studies have investigated the productivity effects of generative AI tools in experimental settings. For example, a study by Peng et al. (2023) recruited professional programmers to write an HTTP server in JavaScript, with one group using GitHub Copilot and the other not. The group using Copilot completed the task 55.8% faster than the control group, demonstrating a significant increase in software development productivity. However, there was no significant effect on task success. The study also found that less experienced developers, those with a heavier workload, and older developers benefited more from using Copilot.

Similarly, Vaithilingam et al. (2022) conducted a randomized controlled experiment using GitHub Copilot and found that while there was no statistically significant effect on completion time, participants still favored using Copilot in their programming workflow. This suggests a potential learning effect and the importance of familiarity with these tools.

Another study by Campero et al. (2022) investigated the impact of the GPT-3 model on programmers and non-programmers writing HTML code. The results showed that GPT-3 significantly enhanced human performance in both groups, with programmers experiencing a 27% speed improvement and non-programmers achieving performance comparable to that of human programmers.

Mozannar (2022) examined how software developers interact with Copilot and found that nearly half of the participants’ time was spent explicitly interacting with Copilot, verifying suggestions, and editing them.

These studies provide valuable insights into the potential effects and benefits of AI tools in software development. Furthermore, evidence from other occupations, such as college-educated workers using ChatGPT, shows that these tools can increase productivity and reduce inequality among workers.

The integration of generative AI tools into professional workflows has the potential to significantly impact the productivity of software developers and other knowledge workers. Understanding these effects and considering policy implications, such as education and upskilling, will be crucial in adapting to the changing landscape of work.