How AI is Impacting Healthcare and Health Research

AI, or artificial intelligence, is making its way into many aspects of our lives, including healthcare. Recent research suggests that AI can have a positive impact on our health. A study conducted by Dr. Marc Succi, the Associate Chair of Innovation and Commercialization at Mass General Brigham, explored how AI can improve screenings for conditions like breast cancer.

The study looked at women visiting their primary care physicians at different ages and used a large language model called GPT, which is a type of AI, to determine when these women should be screened and which imaging tests should be ordered. The AI model was found to be 98% accurate in identifying who should be screened and which test should be used.

In the short term, the biggest impact of AI in healthcare is expected to be on non-diagnostic and non-interpretive tasks. This includes tasks like writing patient discharge summaries and medical billing. However, in the next 5 to 20 years, AI could have a major impact on activities like making differential diagnoses, managing medications, and determining medication doses.

Balancing concerns about the use of AI in healthcare is important. Dr. Succi emphasizes the need for a “human in the loop” approach, where a physician reviews and supervises the results of AI tools. He also highlights the importance of ongoing studies to ensure the accuracy and reliability of AI models. Collaboration between companies and hospitals is crucial in this regard.

Overall, AI is showing promise in enhancing various aspects of healthcare and health research. While there are potential benefits to be gained, it is crucial to ensure the responsible and supervised use of AI in healthcare settings.