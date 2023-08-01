Contactless Checkout Systems Proliferate as AI and Computer Vision Take the Lead

Contactless checkout systems are becoming more widespread as new technologies powered by computer vision and AI emerge. This summer, notable advancements in the checkout space include Instacart’s latest version of the Caper Cart and Amazon One deploying its palm-recognition payment technology in over 500 Whole Foods stores. These developments indicate that retailers are increasingly testing new and emerging technologies to enhance their checkout experiences and offer more contact-free options.

Computer vision, or vision AI, is a common thread behind these new checkout technologies. This type of artificial intelligence enables computers to recognize objects based on images. It lays the groundwork for systems that can identify handprints or cameras that can recognize specific items. Al Sambar, the general partner at XRC Ventures, believes that vision AI-based systems are a leading choice due to their ability to identify items without barcodes, eliminating the need for scanning.

While no single technology has dominated the retail sector, there is plenty of room for experimentation. According to a Gallup survey in August 2022, only about 13% of shoppers use cash for most purchases, indicating a growing preference for cashless transactions. Nili Klenoff, SVP Global Head of E-commerce and In-Store Authentication Solutions at Mastercard, revealed that contactless checkout now accounts for at least 60% of all in-person transactions, more than double what it was three years ago.

Biometric payment technology is also playing a role in transforming the checkout landscape. Biometrics enable customers to check out using unique physical characteristics, such as a smile, palm, or eye scan. While privacy concerns exist, companies like Mastercard are taking steps to address them by immediately deleting biometric scans to protect shoppers’ identities. The more consumers become accustomed to using biometrics for tasks like unlocking their phones, the more comfortable they will become with using biometrics for payment in stores.

Retailers are increasingly relying on AI to power their emerging technologies. XRC Ventures has invested in Veeve, a smart cart checkout system that uses cameras and vision AI to automatically scan items in a shopping cart and accept payments. According to aggregated data from Veeve, shoppers using this technology tend to spend an additional 10% to 15%. Instacart is also harnessing computer vision with its Caper Cart, which uses cameras and scales to recognize items placed in the cart during checkout. This technology offers personalization and omnichannel shopping capabilities, allowing customers to easily access loyalty programs and save shopping history data for future online purchases.

As contactless payment options continue to expand, it is crucial for retailers to ensure easy installation of these systems. Retrofitting existing point-of-sale systems can be costly, so solutions that can seamlessly integrate with current infrastructure are essential for widespread adoption. With the increasing prevalence of contactless checkout systems powered by AI and computer vision, the future of retail is set to become more convenient and streamlined.